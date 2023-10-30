The House Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Edison Ehie, has been removed from his position.

Ehie was removed as the Leader of the House amid a crisis in the Assembly, a source told SaharaReporters on Monday.

Meanwhile, there was a fire outbreak at the House of Assembly Complex on Sunday night.

According to reports, the Assembly Complex was set ablaze by hoodlums but efforts by the Federal Fire Service and security agencies helped to put out the fire.

“House Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Edison Ehie has been removed from his position as the Leader of the House,” a source told SaharaReporters on Monday.

SaharaReporters learnt that Ehie was accused of supervising the burning of the Assembly Complex on Sunday night to aid the governor.

“He was accused of supervising the burning of the House of Assembly to aid the governor.

“The governor is at war with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike,” the source added.

Meanwhile, SaharaReporters learnt that the Speaker of House has served an impeachment notice on Governor Fubara.

Some reports claim the arson attack was to prevent any move to remove Ehie and commence an impeachment procedure against Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

As of the time of filing this report, the complex had been taken over by security agents from the nearby command of the Rivers Police while a fire truck was also seen on the grounds of the facility.