The embattled Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara; and his godfather, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, met at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The two were seen shaking hands upon meeting.

The incident followed the impeachment proceedings launched against Fubara by the Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Fubara denied reports that he had sacked the State Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi; his Chief of Staff, Chidi Amadi; and suspended the Chairmen of the 23 Local Government Areas.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Johnson, in a statement issued on Tuesday morning said there was no iota of truth in the said reports in various media platforms which he described as unfounded.

There were speculations that the governor sacked his Chief Security Officer in the wake of the crisis that rocked the State House of Assembly following the move to impeach him and the ensuing pandemonium.

Some media outfits earlier reported that Fubara wielded the big stick against the aforementioned loyalists of former governor and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to stamp his authority.

Fubara’s CoS, Hon. Amadi, is Wike’s kinsman from Obio/Akpor LGA.

Amadi was appointed under the Wike-led administration while the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tamyy Danagogo, served in the same capacity under Wike.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Johnson, describes Fubara as a “technocrat with robust civil service background” and a kind-hearted individual who does things according to laid down rules and with the fear of God.