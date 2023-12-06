There is ongoing protest in Zaria, Kaduna State, as residents register their grievances over the Nigerian Army bombing of Tudun Biri community in the Igabi local government area.

The protesters marched across the town, with placards in their hands, according to photographs seen by SaharaReporters, some of which read, “Justice for Arewa” “Justice for Igabi” and “Secure North”.

About 120 persons were confirmed dead in the air strikes by the Nigerian Army at Tudun Biri village, in one of the deadliest accidental bombing by the military in the country’s history.

Survivors of the accidental bombing of Tudun Biri in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State HAD on Tuesday said they were bombed twice by the Nigerian Army as officials of Amnesty International visited the affected communities and confirmed the increase in the death toll.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the North-West zonal spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Halima Suleiman, had confirmed 85 dead on Monday, saying search was still ongoing and 66 other victims were injured in Sunday’s bombing.

She said the fatality figure was gotten from the local authorities after the burial of the victims on Monday.

“The Northwest Zonal Office has received details from the local authorities that 85 dead bodies have so far been buried while a search is still ongoing,” NEMA said.

However, emergency officials were still negotiating with community leaders to calm tensions to be able to reach the village.

President Bola Tinubu had on Tuesday ordered an investigation after the army acknowledged one of its drones accidentally struck Tudun Biri village as residents were celebrating a Muslim festival.

The army did not give any casualty figures, but residents had said 85 people, many of them women and children had been killed in the incident.

“President Tinubu describes the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful, expressing indignation and grief over the tragic loss of Nigerian lives,” the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said in a statement.