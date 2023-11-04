A private aircraft, with registration number 5N-AMM, conveying the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu and his entourage, has crash-landed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, SaharaReporters can report.

SaharaReporters learnt that the incident occurred on Friday evening, while the three cabin crews and the seven passengers were all rescued from the damaged aircraft.

A preliminary report on the incident obtained by SaharaReporters on Saturday morning noted that the aircraft was still in the bush at runway 22.

“At about 0825hrs of 03/11/2023, an aircraft with registration number 5N-AMM that convey the incumbent minister of power, Abdul Waheed Adebayo Adelabu, and his entourage crash-landed along runway 22 and skid off the runway into a nearby bush.

“The control tower reported on radio that he lost communication with the just landed aircraft and immediately called on the ARFFS, the AVSEC and other needed airport officials reported almost immediately to the scene.

“The 3 cabin crews and the 7 Passengers were all rescued from the damaged aircraft. All efforts to get details from the pilot proved abortive. Also at the scene were the NAF airport commandant and his team.

“As at time the of filling this report, the aircraft is still in the bush at runway 22 while the security personnel of both AVSEC, ARFFS, Airport Safety team and NAF team were on standby for cover,” the report said.

Officials told SaharaReporters that after a “brief emergency meeting with the HODs on ground”, the findings were that there was no loss of life.

“The runway lighting system was on as at the time of the Arrival. There was no life lost. We could not ascertain the cause of the incident as at the point of filling this report. The Aircraft skid off the runway. In conclusion we are awaiting further Investigation,” an official said.