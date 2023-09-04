The Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja will deliver judgment on petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, September 6.

In May, SaharaReporters reported that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal merged the petitions submitted by the various political parties while giving the pre-hearing report on the petition and presenting the trial schedule.

It also reserved judgment on the petitions filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party in order to deliver the judgements on the same day as that of Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Recently, it denied that it had fixed September 16 for the judgment.