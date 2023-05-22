BREAKING: Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Dismisses Atiku, Peter Obi’s Request For Live Coverage Of Proceedings

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja has dismissed the applications filed by the Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party and their presidential candidates for a live broadcast of the proceedings of the election petition proceedings in court.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Haruna Tsammani dismissed the application for live coverage of court proceedings on Monday.

Tsammani said the application lacked merit.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, had filed an application on May 8 seeking live coverage of the court proceedings on his case challenging the victory of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress in the February 25 presidential election.

The Labour Party and its presidential candidate in the election, Peter Obi, had also filed an application asking for a live broadcast of the proceedings of the election petition in court.

The petitioners represented by Prof. Awa Kalu (SAN) urged the court to grant the request. Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN) who represented the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Wole Olanipekun (SAN) who represented the “Present-elect,” Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettma, and Adeniyi Akintola (SAN) who represented the ruling APC, moved their various counter affidavits and prayed the court to reject the application for lack of merit and constituting a distraction to the court.