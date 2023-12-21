Thursday, December 21, 2023
HomeNEWSBREAKING: President Tinubu Transmits List Of 11 Supreme Court Justices To Nigerian...
NEWS

BREAKING: President Tinubu Transmits List Of 11 Supreme Court Justices To Nigerian Senate For Confirmation

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


SaharaReporters had reported that the National Judicial Council (NJC) on December 6 recommended the appointment of 11 justices to the Supreme Court.

President Bola Tinubu has transmitted to the Nigerian Senate the list of 11 new Supreme Court justices cleared by the National Judicial Council (NJC) so that the legislators can screen and confirm the judges.

SaharaReporters had reported that the National Judicial Council (NJC) on December 6 recommended the appointment of 11 justices to the Supreme Court.

A statement by the apex court’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, said the recommendation was made at the 104th meeting of the council in Abuja on Wednesday.

With this appointment, the apex court will have the full complement of 21 justices, as envisaged by the Constitution.

Those recommended for appointment to the Supreme Court are:

Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR

Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa

Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme

Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani

Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein

Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya

Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah

Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru

Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur

Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar

Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris



Source link

Previous article
Jake Paul talks up $40m four-way cage fight with Logan and Tate brothers | Boxing | Sport
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network