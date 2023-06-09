Friday, June 9, 2023
BREAKING: President Tinubu Suspends Godwin Emefiele As Central Bank Governor

Emefiele’s suspension was confirmed by Willie Bassey, the Director, Information, for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, from office with immediate effect.
This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

It reads, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect.

“This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

“Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms.”



