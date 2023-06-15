BREAKING: President Tinubu Suspends EFCC Chairman, Bawa Indefinitely

President Bola Tinubu has suspended indefinitely the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, from office.

According to a release from the presidency on Wednesday, Bawa’s suspension is “to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office. This follows weighty allegation of abuse of office leveled against him.

“Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman pending the conclusion of investigation.”

Bawa’s suspension is coming days after Tinub suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, from office.

Emefiele’s suspension had been confirmed by Willie Bassey, the Director, Information, for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

He had said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect.

“This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

“Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms.”