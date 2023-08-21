Monday, August 21, 2023
BREAKING: President Tinubu Announces New Minister-designate For Niger Delta Development, Reassigns Portfolios

The Ministers-Designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy have been reshuffled.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of Engr. Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

 

The Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a Minister-Designate soon, a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the 

Special Adviser to the President on Sunday said. 

 

The Ministers-Designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy have been reshuffled as follows:

 

Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy

 

Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Interior

 

Sa’idu Alkali is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Transportation

 

Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil and Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:

 

Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources. 

 

Ekperipe Ekpo is the Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources. 

 

The President approves the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.

 

All aforementioned changes take immediate effect by these directives of the President.

 

 



