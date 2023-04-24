The “President-elect”, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, returned to Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, on Monday after weeks of medical treatment.

Tinubu’s flight touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as he and his wife, Oluremi, were welcomed by a crowd of supporters.

This is in confirmation of SaharaReporters’ story that Tinubu was expected to return to the country today (Monday), more than a month after leaving for France to seek medical treatment.

SaharaReporters had learnt that a crowd was being organised to receive Tinubu right from the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja and welcome him back to Nigeria.

Supporters and members of the All Progressives Congress formed part of the crowd.

His Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga in a tweet on Monday, had confirmed that Tinubu would return today.

Onanuga had noted that the ‘President-elect’ has been on vacation in France but SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that Tinubu fell ill after the March 18 governorship and State Assembly and was flown to France for medical treatment.

“Nigeria’s President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu returns to Abuja today after weeks of a well deserved vacation in France. E kaabo! Se dada le de!” Onanuga tweeted.

However, despite the denials, SaharaReporters learnt that Tinubu’s ailment was so severe that for five days while being hospitalised, he could not speak and had to be intubated.

Intubation is a procedure required to help save a life when the patient cannot breathe.

It is a process where a healthcare provider inserts a tube through a patient’s mouth or nose, then down into their trachea (airway/windpipe). The tube keeps the trachea open so that air can get through. The tube can connect to a machine that delivers air or oxygen.

According to Cleveland Clinic, common conditions that lead to intubation include airway obstruction (something caught in the airway, blocking the flow of air); cardiac arrest (sudden loss of heart function); injury or trauma to your neck, abdomen or chest that affects the airway; loss of consciousness or a low level of consciousness, which can make a person lose control of the airway.

Others include the need for surgery that will make you unable to breathe on your own; respiratory (breathing) failure or apnea (a temporary stop in breathing) and risk for aspiration (breathing in an object or substance such as food, vomit or blood).

SaharaReporters also learnt that Tinubu’s tongue was reportedly sticking out during the time his condition was severe.

“Tinubu’s ailment and health were in shambles before he left Nigeria to undertake treatment in a French hospital,” a source said.

“The sickness was so severe that for five days during his hospitalisation, he could speak and had to be intubated,” another source said.

“His tongue was reportedly sticking out,” one of the sources had added.