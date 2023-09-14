Electricity supply has been restored in Nigeria hours after a nationwide blackout due to the collapse of the national grid on Thursday morning.

This was disclosed by the Eko Electricity Distribution Company in a post on its X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday.

The post reads: “Dear Valued Customer, Kindly be informed that the power supply has been restored from the grid. Thank you for your patience.”

SaharaReporters earlier reported how there had been a blackout in the country’s major cities and towns due to the grid failure on Thursday.

A report by The Guardian said the grid dropped to a meagre 273 megawatts of electricity in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the paper, the 273 megawatts are got from two out of the over 27 electricity generation.

A number of distribution companies confirmed to The Guardian that the grid went down at 00:41 AM, disclosing that most of their feeders were out.