The Nigeria Police Force, Oyo State command says popular prankster and content creator, Abdullahi Maruf Adisa, aka Trinity, has reported to the command for questioning.

The state police command on Thursday in a tweet said it had invited Trinity for questioning, adding that the invitation of the comedian was in connection with the disturbing viral skit content involving a female minor.

“Popular content creator, Abdullahi Maruf Adisa AKA Trinity has been contacted and invited at the Oyo State Police Command in connection with the disturbing viral skit content making the rounds across the Social Media space concerning a Female Minor. Updates would be provided soon,” the police said.

But on Friday, the command said the comedian reported at the command at exactly 10 am.

“Good Morning Fam! Abdullahi Maruf Adisa AKA Trinity reported at the Oyo State Police Command at exactly 1000hrs today. Recall he was invited yesterday over a video depicting the sexualization of a female minor. Updates would follow in sequence, please,” the command said.

It later gave an update that Trinity would be “meeting shortly with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department for his invitation”.

SaharaReporters on Tuesday reported that the Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, called for Trinity’s arrest over one of his recent allegedly extremely terrifying pranks.

Adejobi, who shared the prank video on his Instagram page on Monday, ordered the arrest of the skit maker.

SaharaReporters had also reported that the Force spokesperson last Thursday warned pranksters to be ready to face the consequences of some of their pranks as they will be made to face the wrath of the law for any harm their actions cause.

Adejobi said that the activities of the pranksters create more problems for the police on security management than what they (pranksters) gain from such pranks.

According to him, the personnel of the force operating across the country should not be blamed for killing an innocent person if by any chance they shoot any prankster seen with a gun – be it a dummy or a real one – as the person might be taken for an armed robber or criminal before confirming the kind of gun with them.

Posting a prank video done by Trinity on Monday, Adejobi urged individuals who felt the heat of his pranks to report the prankster to police authorities.

He said, “This doesn’t make any sense. I think the guy should have been arrested. Those individuals who feel the heat and fear of the pranks should be reporting the pranksters as many of their pranks are criminals, immoral, and evil. These women have a good case against him.”