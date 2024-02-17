Suspected political thugs on Saturday disrupted the coalition of results of the primary election of the All Progressives Congress for the governorship election in Edo State.

The results were being collated at the Lushville Hotel and Suite, in GRA, Benin on Saturday.

Results from eight local government areas had already been announced when journalists covering the event were alerted to vacate the centre of the event.

Before journalists could gather their things together, the thugs swooped on the venue after overpowering the police operatives at the gate, PUNCH reports.

Several journalists, including an NTA cameraman and FRCN reporter, were manhandled and their equipment scattered.

The presence of the state Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adeboye, who was present with the officials of the party at the centre did not deter the hoodlums from engaging in the free-for-all.

At the time of filling this report, it was not yet clear what went wrong.

Results announced before the disruption:

Dr Stanley Ugbuoja – Returning Officer

Esan South East

Blessing A. 20

Gen C Airbahaire 20

Sen. O Osunbor 108

Col David Imuse 62

Sen. Monday – 237

Hon. Dennis Idahosa 54

Dr Ernest Umahikhe 16

Gideon Ikhine

Osagie Ize-Iyamu 14

Sunday 12

Abba Clement I 15

Lucky Imasuen 12

Oredo

Blessing Agumere 24

Gen C Airbahaire 327

Sen. O Osunbor 21

Col David Imuse 15

Sen. Monday – 1490

Hon. Dennis Idahosa 662

Dr Ernest Umahikhe 60

Gideon 45

Osagie Ize-Iyamu 34

Sunday 59

Agba Clement 100

Lucky Imasuen 6

Esan West

Blessing Agumere 8

Gen C Airbahaire 10

Sen. O Osunbor 60

Col David Imuse 36

Sen. Monday 612

Hon. Dennis Idahosa 83

Dr Ernest Umahikhe 42

Gideon Ikhime 140

Osagie Ize-Iyamu 9

Sunday 44

Agba Clement 12

Lucky Imasuen 8

Owan West

Blessing Agumere 44

Gen C Airbahaire 469

Sen. O Osunbor 102

Col David Imuse 57

Sen. Monday 1647

Hon. Dennis Idahosa 583

Dr Ernest Umahikhe 113

Gideon 146

Osagie Ize-Iyamu 73

Sunday 90

Agba Clement 76

Lucky Imasuen 69

Akoko Edo

Blessing Agumere 186

Gen C Airbahaire 23

Sen. O Osunbor 62

Col David Imuse 7

Sen. Monday 837

Hon. Dennis Idahosa 984

Dr Ernest Umahikhe 248

Gideon 18

Osagie Ize-Iyamu 19

Sunday 33

Agba Clement 215

Lucky Imasuen 88

Esan Central

Blessing Agumere 01

Gen C Airbahaire 0

Sen. O Osunbor 29

Col David Imuse 37

Sen. Monday 138

Hon. Dennis Idahosa 44

Dr Ernest Umahikhe 6

Gideon 28

Osagie Ize-Iyamu 0

Sunday 0

Agba Clement 43

Lucky Imasuen 5

Ovia South West

Blessing Agumere 0

Gen C Airbahaire 14

Sen. O Osunbor 36

Col David Imuse 3

Sen. Monday 251

Hon. Dennis Idahosa 326

Dr Ernest Umahikhe 5

Gideon 7

Osagie Ize-Iyamu 3

Sunday 10

Agba Clement 43

Lucky Imasuen 39