Suspected political thugs on Saturday disrupted the coalition of results of the primary election of the All Progressives Congress for the governorship election in Edo State.
The results were being collated at the Lushville Hotel and Suite, in GRA, Benin on Saturday.
Results from eight local government areas had already been announced when journalists covering the event were alerted to vacate the centre of the event.
Before journalists could gather their things together, the thugs swooped on the venue after overpowering the police operatives at the gate, PUNCH reports.
Several journalists, including an NTA cameraman and FRCN reporter, were manhandled and their equipment scattered.
The presence of the state Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adeboye, who was present with the officials of the party at the centre did not deter the hoodlums from engaging in the free-for-all.
At the time of filling this report, it was not yet clear what went wrong.
Results announced before the disruption:
Dr Stanley Ugbuoja – Returning Officer
Esan South East
Blessing A. 20
Gen C Airbahaire 20
Sen. O Osunbor 108
Col David Imuse 62
Sen. Monday – 237
Hon. Dennis Idahosa 54
Dr Ernest Umahikhe 16
Gideon Ikhine
Osagie Ize-Iyamu 14
Sunday 12
Abba Clement I 15
Lucky Imasuen 12
Oredo
Blessing Agumere 24
Gen C Airbahaire 327
Sen. O Osunbor 21
Col David Imuse 15
Sen. Monday – 1490
Hon. Dennis Idahosa 662
Dr Ernest Umahikhe 60
Gideon 45
Osagie Ize-Iyamu 34
Sunday 59
Agba Clement 100
Lucky Imasuen 6
Esan West
Blessing Agumere 8
Gen C Airbahaire 10
Sen. O Osunbor 60
Col David Imuse 36
Sen. Monday 612
Hon. Dennis Idahosa 83
Dr Ernest Umahikhe 42
Gideon Ikhime 140
Osagie Ize-Iyamu 9
Sunday 44
Agba Clement 12
Lucky Imasuen 8
Owan West
Blessing Agumere 44
Gen C Airbahaire 469
Sen. O Osunbor 102
Col David Imuse 57
Sen. Monday 1647
Hon. Dennis Idahosa 583
Dr Ernest Umahikhe 113
Gideon 146
Osagie Ize-Iyamu 73
Sunday 90
Agba Clement 76
Lucky Imasuen 69
Akoko Edo
Blessing Agumere 186
Gen C Airbahaire 23
Sen. O Osunbor 62
Col David Imuse 7
Sen. Monday 837
Hon. Dennis Idahosa 984
Dr Ernest Umahikhe 248
Gideon 18
Osagie Ize-Iyamu 19
Sunday 33
Agba Clement 215
Lucky Imasuen 88
Esan Central
Blessing Agumere 01
Gen C Airbahaire 0
Sen. O Osunbor 29
Col David Imuse 37
Sen. Monday 138
Hon. Dennis Idahosa 44
Dr Ernest Umahikhe 6
Gideon 28
Osagie Ize-Iyamu 0
Sunday 0
Agba Clement 43
Lucky Imasuen 5
Ovia South West
Blessing Agumere 0
Gen C Airbahaire 14
Sen. O Osunbor 36
Col David Imuse 3
Sen. Monday 251
Hon. Dennis Idahosa 326
Dr Ernest Umahikhe 5
Gideon 7
Osagie Ize-Iyamu 3
Sunday 10
Agba Clement 43
Lucky Imasuen 39