The Nigerian police have arrested the President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW ), Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa and three others.

The police also sealed off the National Secretariat of the union located at Garki 2, Abuja.

Others arrested are General Secretary, Anthony Asogwa Chukudi; Olayi Odion; and National Trustee, Principal Assistant Secretary, Abdulrasak Yemi. The officers are currently being detained at the Wuse Zone 3 Division.

SaharaReporters gathered that the officers were arrested on the premises of the secretariat at 5 pm on Friday when armed policemen and personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) invaded the secretariat and asked all the occupants to vacate the building.

The union on Wednesday, August 9 issued a statement alleging plans by some people to stage a violent protest at the secretariat of the union against the delegates conference slated for Saturday, August 12.

It was gathered that the union also requested police protection from the Federal Capital Territory Police Command to guard to prevent any attack and possible breakdown of law and order.

The Deputy President of the union, Mr. Isa Ore, who confirmed the development to SaharaReporters on Saturday, said they were shocked to see the police locking their offices without giving them any reason.

He said, “Today, Saturday, we were preparing for the inauguration and swearing-in of the newly elected National Administrative Council members but we just saw police and they asked us to leave the premises. They said it was an order from above and they have detained our president and other leaders at Wuse police station.”

It was gathered that the union in May 2023 held the election that produced the new officials that were supposed to be formally inaugurated today (Saturday), August 12.

Efforts to reach FCT police spokesperson Josephine Adeh were unsuccessful as a voice prompt said her mobile line was unreachable.