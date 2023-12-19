The Nigeria Police Force has arrested Barrister Ekere Ebong who is seen in a disturbing viral video abusing his wife.

SaharaReporters learnt on Monday that the lawyer was arrested by the Akwa Ibom Police Command and that he would be charged shortly.

“Barr Ekere Ebong who was seen abusing his spouse in a viral video has been arrested by the Akwa Ibom Police Command. To be charged shortly,” a police source told SaharaReporters on Monday.

SaharaReporters reported on Sunday that the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, had condemned Mr Ebong over the disturbing viral video in which he was physically assaulting his wife.

The lawyer who is reportedly based in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital is seen in the video beating his wife whose mouth and nose have been bloodied.

One of their neighbours said the Ebong had been brutalizing his wife every night for four years.

“No be today, I have lived in this compound for four years, every night he would be beating this woman,” the neighbour said.

Reacting to the disturbing video, Ohanenye condemned the action of the man on her official X (Twitter handle) handle, saying, “This remains one of the most insane and unbelievable scenes one has seen in the brutalization of women. As I have always emphasised, this is a ‘Renewed Hope’ government and such an act can not be allowed in our country.

“On that note, the federal Ministry of Women Affairs @FMWA_ng has ordered the arrest of this demonized lawyer Mr Ebong, who must face the law squally and I promise this act can not be swept under the carpet. Even if the woman decides she doesn’t want her husband to be sued, due to family pressure. the man must face the law as justice will have its way.”

https://x.com/SabinaNkiru/ status/1735985268899864712?s= 20