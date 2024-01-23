Governor Caleb Mutfwang has declared a 24-hour curfew on the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, North-Central Nigeria with immediate effect.

This was announced in a press statement issued on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Gyang Bere revealing the decision was taken due to prevalent security problems in the area.

The statement added that Governor Mutfwang took the decision after consultations with relevant security agencies and to avoid a breakdown of law and order in the local government area.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that in what seemed like a brewing religious crisis, the Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN) was set ablaze in the area.

SaharaReporters had learnt that rampaging armed men are currently torching church buildings and attacking those perceived to be Christians in Mangu.

A resident of the area told SaharaReporters that the assailants, suspected to be herdsmen came from the surrounding bushes.

Meanwhile, the governor noted that certain people were still trying to create an atmosphere of insecurity in the state, despite the government’s efforts to put an end to terrorist operations.

He also extended sympathy to the relatives of the slain and injured, assuring them that the government would not give up on establishing long-term stability in the state.

He vowed to reassess the curfew as soon as the local security situation improved.

Mangu is one of the councils in the state that had witnessed a lot of incessant attacks which resulted in loss of lives and properties in recent times.

SaharaReporters had in May reported that Mangu local government area of Plateau State was sacked by armed Fulani herdsmen who invaded 32 communities, forcing nine Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camps to spring up.