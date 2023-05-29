Monday, May 29, 2023
BREAKING: Petrol Queues Resurface In Abuja Hours After Tinubu Vowed To Remove Fuel Subsidy

Checks by SaharaReporters with the city centre and satellite town showed pockets of queues in many filling stations as motorists were seen making frantic efforts to buy the fuel in anticipation of the price increase that may follow the announcement.
 

 

Barely two hours after President Bola Tinubu promised to remove fuel subsidy as part of the agenda of his administration, fuel queues have resurfaced in petrol stations across Abuja, the nation’s capital city, with many motorists scrambling to get petroleum products.
Checks by SaharaReporters with the city centre and satellite town showed pockets of queues in many filling stations as motorists were seen making frantic efforts to buy the fuel in anticipation of the price increase that may follow the announcement.
Some of the filling stations visited included; NNPCL Mega stations along Kubwa Expressway, MRS Oil and AP.
Tinubu had during his inaugural speech said that subsidy can no longer be justified and that his government would re-channel the funds into better investment in public infrastructure, education, health care and jobs.
The president had said, “We commend the decision of the outgoing administration in phasing out the petrol subsidy regime which has increasingly favoured the rich more that than the poor. Subsidy can no longer justify its ever increasing costs in the wake of drying resources. We shall instead rechannel the funds into better investment in public infrastructure, education, health care and jobs that will materially improve the lives of millions.”



