The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has elected Comrade Pedro Obi from the Delta State University as its new President.

Obi, a Phd student of Guidance and Counseling studies got 212 votes to defeat his closest rival, Lucky Emonefe who scored 83 votes.

Emonefe is the preferred choice of President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi.

The election was held at the old parade ground, Abuja.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the outgoing president, Usman Barambu suspended the former electoral committee, saying it was compromised, an action which paved way for another set of executives to conduct the election.

The students body had zoned the position of president of NANS to Zone B (South-south).

Confirming the incident, Levi Okuru, cordinator of Zone B said, “Congratulations Comr. Pedro Chibuzo Obi on your Victory at the poll as President of NANS. We believe you have the voice for Nigerian Students. Viva Aluta.”

SaharaReporters had reported how the Old Parade Ground, venue of the national convention of the association was on Friday, December 1, characterised by heavy shootings.

The shootings, which started on Thursday, continued on Friday at the venue of the convention, which is a few distance away from the Defense Headquarters, Abuja.

It was learnt that some students sustained wounds from the gunshots and machetes after thugs loyal to a candidate said to be the preferred choice of President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, began attacking opposition delegates.

On Friday, SaharaReporters reported how Seyi allegedly released millions of naira for security operatives and mobilisation of cultists to compromise the national convention and enthrone his preferred candidate.

According to some students leaders, the plot was to ensure that Nigerian students would not rise and lead a revolution against the unpopular government of his father.

According to a source, the payment of the millions in mobilisation followed the pledge by members of the Convention Planning Committee of NANS to deliver his preferred candidates at the convention.

The source had said: “We have it on good authority that Seyi Tinubu has released millions to naira to security operatives in order to compromise the National Convention of NANS and ensure that their preferred candidates emerge.”

“This is coming after the members of the Convention Planning Committee of the association pledged to deliver the preferred candidates of Seyi Tinubu in a video call with Seyi Tinubu two days ago,” another source disclosed.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how students and stakeholders kicked against the candidature of one Lucky Emonefe, a 48-year-old citizen, as president of the association.