BREAKING: PDP’s Tafida Abbas Wins Taraba House Of Reps Bye-Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Tafida Sadiq Abbas of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency bye-election.

Abbas was declared winner of the election conducted on Wednesday after polling 19,681 votes to defeat his closest contenders, Umar Innocent Patrick of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who received a total of 16,379 votes and Ibrahim Aminu Malle of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 12,662 votes.

The INEC on Sunday February 4, declared the Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency election inconclusive as it was reported that a low turnout of voters marred the election despite election materials and electoral officers arriving at the polling units very early.

The by-election was a result of the death of Ismaila Maihanchi, who won the February 25, 2023 election for the federal constituency.

But on Saturday, February 3, in many of the polling units, there were reports of scanty voters sighted, as electoral officials were waiting for voters as of 12.30 pm.

This was as residents of Jalingo and Zing towns complied with the vehicular movement restriction as ordered by the police.