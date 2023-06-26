Monday, June 26, 2023
PDP chieftain and Atiku’s ally, Idi Amin, dies in Abuja

Alhaji Idirissu Amin, aka Idi Amin, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council and an ally of former Vice President and candidate of the party in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, is dead.

The former chairman of Maiha Local Government Area of Adamawa State reportedly died after a prolonged illness.

The Chief Press Secretary to Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, in a statement, described the late Amin as a leader in his own right.

“I offer my deep condolences to the family as we mourn the passing of a fearless political activist who was a leader in his own right. Our sadness is compounded by this loss at a time the State needs the services of Hon Idi Amin; I pray Allah grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss and forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdausi,” the statement reads.

