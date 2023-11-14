An aircraft belonging to Nigerian airline, ValueJet has skidded off the runway at the Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers State.

Details of the incident were still sketchy at the time of filing this report but SaharaReporters gathered that it happened around 3:30 pm on Tuesday.

“Value Jet Airline aircraft has skidded off the runway at the Port Harcourt International Airport, there are reports of injuries,” a source said.

“An aircraft has landed in an emergency way in Port Harcourt airport. While some persons were injured, no death was recorded.”

Over the past few weeks, Nigeria’s aviation sector has experienced two plane accidents.

On Sunday, an incident involving a Boeing 737 Jet with registration number 5N-BYQ owned by Aero Contractors Airlines, crash-landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau stated that the incident was classified as ‘a serious accident.’

Similarly, another incident occurred last week when a private HS25B aircraft operated by Flint Aero narrowly avoided tragedy as it crash-landed on the runway at Ibadan, Oyo State.

Passengers on board, including the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, escaped death.