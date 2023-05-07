BREAKING: Panic As Plane Crash-lands At Abuja Airport

An aircraft belonging to Max Air on Sunday crash-landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja after its tyre reportedly burst into flames.

The tyre of the aircraft was said to have pulled out after takeoff at Yola Airport, Adamawa State.

Daily Trust reports that a former President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Mike Ogirima, who gave details of the incident, confirmed that the tyre deflated immediately after takeoff in Yola.

“We thank God. We are still on the runway and the pilot has reassured us. He has called for the stairs and we are now disembarking from the runway to be evacuated to the airport building at the arrival hall.

“We bless God because we have witnessed the pull out of the tyre right from the airport in Yola and we went into a prayer session. I never announced it as a surgeon so as not to cause any panic but we bless God,” Ogirima said.

The aircraft reportedly crash-landed in Abuja with emergency officials already on thr ground to put out the fire before the passengers disembarked at the runway while the runway had been temporarily shut until the evacuation of the aircraft.

The Aerodrome Rescue and Fire-fighting Service (ARFFS) at the airport were swiftly mobilised to put out the fire.

Ogirima said the airline would officially inform the appropriate authorities to carry out an investigation into the incident.