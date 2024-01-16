Tuesday, January 16, 2024
BREAKING: Panic As Loud Bang Linked To Explosion Rocks Ibadan, Southwest Nigeria

By Online Editor


There was a loud bang said to be as a result of an explosion in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Tuesday evening. 

A loud bang was heard around Agbowo, Sango, Orogun and Bodija areas of the city.

However, the cause of the explosion could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.  

A resident of Orogun told SaharaReporters that she heard the deafening sound, saying, “It felt like a tremor that shook the house.”

Another source in the Agbowo area said he heard it was a gas explosion. However, this could not be independently confirmed by SaharaReporters. 

Efforts to reach the spokesperson for the state police command, Adewale Osifeso and the state fire service to ascertain what happened failed.



