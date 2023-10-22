There was pandemonium in the Abaji area of Abuja as naval personnel allegedly shot two aides of Governor Yahaya Bello during a confrontation.

Sources told SaharaReporters that the governor’s convoy was going from Kogi to Abuja when it reportedly refused to stop at a naval checkpoint in the Banda area of Lokoja, the state capital.

According to the sources, the soldiers reportedly informed their personnel at Abaji to block the convoy when it got there.

One of the sources said, “Yahaya Bello’s convoy rudely smashed a naval checkpoint in Banda in Lokoja, so the naval personnel now informed people in Abaji and they now blocked them.

“They even shot two of the governor’s men. So it has been a pandemonium in that location since.”

Another source said that the incident occurred at the 176 Guard Brigade checkpoint.

“During the confrontation, four soldiers were wounded by the governor’s gunmen. The checkpoint has always been there but the governor refused to stop. Two persons in the governor’s convoy were wounded,” the source said.

According to the source, the soldiers were part of the guard brigade protecting the Presidential Villa.

Reacting to the incident in a statement, the state government said it was an attempt to assassinate that was foiled by Governor Bello’s security details.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, said, “The Kogi State Government wishes to inform the general public that there was an assassination attempt on the Governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, CON, a few kilometres away from Abuja, on his way to an official engagement from Lokoka. The attack occurred at about 4 pm on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

“The attackers who were dressed in military uniforms waylaid the Governor’s convoy and started shooting sporadically at his vehicle and other vehicles in the convoy.

It took the swift intervention of the security personnel attached to the Governor to foil the satanic plans of the unknown soldiers. The attacks were at three different points, the last barricade being around Kwali Federal Capital Territory at about 4.20pm.

“The report of these strange attacks has been properly documented at security offices in the state and at the national level for prompt and thorough investigations to avert future occurrences.

“We are not oblivious of the fact that certain elements are bent on painting Kogi unsafe ahead of the Governorship Poll slated for November 11, 2023. As an administration, we will spare nothing to ensure our citizens are not subjected to security threats by desperate politicians sponsoring violence and terrorism.

“We call on the citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements in the domain to relevant security agencies. It is the responsibility of the Government to ensure security and we want to assure you that the peace we have enjoyed as a state in the last eight years won’t be lost on the altar of violent politics.”