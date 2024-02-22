Some students of Kwara State University, Malete were shot by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who raided their private hostels on Thursday evening.

They were said to be from the Ilorin Zonal office of the commission, SaharaReporters learnt.

This is the second time EFCC operatives raided the university’s private hostels in two days to arrest students for alleged fraud.

SaharaReporters learnt that the students who felt that the EFCC was not being just to them resisted the arrest and insisted that EFCC would not carry any of their colleagues with them aside from the many they arrested on Wednesday.

The names of the raided private hostels are Western and Safari located outside the campus of the university at Malete in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

This resistance from the students enraged the EFCC operatives who went for the raid together with officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and police officers and started shooting at the students.

A source from the school confirmed to SaharaReporters during a telephone conversation that some students (numbers yet to be ascertained) were hit by the bullets and teargas fired by the security operatives and their colleagues have been rushed to nearby medical facilities for first aid treatment.

A video obtained by SaharaReporters also showed the moment the armed security operatives were shooting in the direction of the students on Thursday evening.

SaharaReporters gathered the EFCC and later went away with over 20 students to their office in Ilorin for alleged cyber crimes.

SaharaReporters had reported how EFCC during the early hours of Wednesday invaded some private hotels of the KWASU and arrested some students for the same offence.

SaharaReporters learned that the anti-graft operatives seized cars, laptops and mobile phones belonging to the students during the operation.

Multiple sources from the school confirmed that about 15 students were eventually released by the commission after they paid some money to settle the commission.

“They released some of them yesterday. Those they considered as having minor issues, but they also pay some money to EFCC. But Some of the students are still with them. Those ones have critical cases. I heard that EFCC found some evidence against them, the source told SaharaReporters.