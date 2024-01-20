The Kaduna State government has confirmed the death of a school pupil, Zaidu Usman, in an explosion which occurred in Kidandan community in the Giwa Local Government Area in the state.

An update by Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, on Saturday evening and obtained by SaharaReporters, stated that about ten injured victims were receiving medical attention at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika

“The Kaduna State Government has received reports from security agencies of an explosion in Kidandan area of Giwa LGA.

“According to preliminary reports from the traditional institution and security agencies, one of the pupils learning under a local cleric picked up an object from the bush, which later exploded amidst his fellow pupils.

“As of the time of this update, one pupil, Zaidu Usman, has been confirmed dead, while about ten injured victims are receiving medical attention at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika.

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, received the report with shock and sadness, and sent commiserations to the victims and their families, praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, and a quick recovery for the wounded.

“The Governor also appealed to parents and community leaders to increase their vigilance on the activities of their children and wards, given their susceptibility to various dangers.

“The Governor has directed the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs to liaise with security agencies for an urgent investigation into the cause of the explosion, to ensure the safety of residents, mobilize emergency support and ensure prompt medical attention to victims.”

SaharaReporters earlier reported that no fewer than nine children were injured in the explosion in Kidandan.

The incident which occurred on Saturday afternoon is coming barely four days after an explosion rocked Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, that left five dead and over 70 others seriously injured.

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the latest incident, noting that all the injured children had been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The command’s spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, who confirmed the incident, described the incident as unfortunate.

Hassan said, “We received the information through the DPO (divisional police officer). You know that area is the operational area where the security agencies are conducting a lot of operations in the bush.”