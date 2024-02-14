BREAKING: Ondo State PDP Chairman, Fatai Adams Is Dead

The suspended Chairman of the Ondo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Fatai Adams, has reportedly died.

Though details of his death are yet to be made public, the PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr Kennedy Peretei, has confirmed his demise.

According to reports, Adams passed on in the early hours of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Peretei, who confirmed the demise of the chairman to journalists on Wednesday morning, said the party would soon release a statement on that.

He said: “Yes it is true but we will soon communicate you properly on the incident.”

The State Working Committee of the party had in January 2024 suspended Late Adams over alleged anti-party activities.