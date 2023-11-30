The Ondo State High Court has ordered the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu-led government to stop the inauguration of Caretaker committee for Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas.

The court in a ruling by Justice Yemi Fasanmi, granted the prayer for interlocutory injunction by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday.

The court restrained the inauguration of any person or persons as caretaker committee in any local government or local council development area pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The defendants/respondents in the suit are Governor of Ondo State, Ondo State House of Assembly, The Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly and Attorney-General of Ondo State.

On Wednesday, the Ondo State House of Assembly had approved the appointment of 51 nominees to head the Interim Management Committee of the 18 local government areas and local council development areas of the state.

The state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had earlier sent the list of the nominees to the assembly for screening.

After the screening, the House during its plenary on Tuesday, approved the 51 nominees.

Some of the purported new caretaker chairmen and their deputies include Mr Tayo Fayanju (Chairman) Mrs Adewole Busola (Vice Chairman) for Akure North LGA, Mr Ogunniyi Victor (Chairman), Mrs Dapo Funmi (Vice Chairman), for Igba-Otun LCDA, Gbenga Olaniyi (Chairman) Adepoju Dapo (Vice Chairman) for Akure South LGA, Smart Omotadowa (Chairman), Tope Akinfotire (Vice Chairman) for Idanre LGA, Kayode Aroloye (Chairman), Idowu Adesioye (Vice Chairman) for Idanre Central LCDA and Gbogiaran Emmanuel (Chairman) and Abiodun Adeyelu (Vice Chairman) for Akoko South South LCDA

The tenure of the past local government chairmen and their vice chairmen expired some months ago and the newly appointed caretaker chairmen would be in office till February 2024 when the local government election would be held in the state.