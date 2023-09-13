Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has disbanded the media team of Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Akeredolu returned to Nigeria last week after a three-month medical leave, during which Aiyedatiwa stood in as the acting governor.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of a cold war between Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa, but the deputy governor has denied it.

A statement issued by Olabode Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor on Tuesday, said all the media aides appointed by the governor and seconded to the office of the deputy governor had been relieved of their duties.

He said, “All media aides appointed by the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi, SAN, CON, and seconded to the office of the deputy Governor, have been relieved of their appointments with immediate effect.

“The affected aides include Press Secretary to the Governor, Kenneth Odusola; Special Assistant to Governor (New Media) Oladipupo Okunniga; and Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography) Samson Abayomi Adefolalu.

“They are to submit all government properties in their possession to the Acting Permanent Secretary, Office of the deputy Governor.

“Similarly, the Press Crew attached to the office of the deputy governor has been disbanded.

“Consequently, all members of the Press Crew are to report back to their various ministries and stations.

“Equally, the ministry of Information and Orientation is directed to provide adequate coverage for the activities of the deputy’s governor office henceforth.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the deputy governor said he was loyal to his boss.

Dismissing reports of his purported disloyalty to his boss as lies, Aiyedatiwa in a statement issued through his media aide, Mr. Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson, “We need to remind the public that this is a continuation of the blackmail started by these same characters some months ago, with false stories planted in some media outlets against the deputy governor.

“However, since those lies did not yield the result they envisaged, the blackmailers have returned with fake stories about disloyalty, aimed at causing disaffection between him and the governor.

“These faceless individuals who have been hiding their identities because what they are putting out are pure fabrications, are being sponsored by those who are threatened by the profile of the deputy governor, his relationship with his boss, and the goodwill he enjoys with the people.”