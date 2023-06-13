The Ondo State House of Assembly has said it has received a medical leave letter from bedridden state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for a 21-day leave for medical treatment abroad.

SaharaReporters learnt that according to the letter, Akeredolu’s medical leave starts June 17, 2023, and ends on July 6, 2023.

The governor therefore directed his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to act as the Governor.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that Akeredolu became bedridden and was in his residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and that he was set to be flown out of Nigeria following his deteriorating health condition.

Sources had told SaharaReporters that he was unable to sign official documents due to his health condition.

It was also learnt that to prevent pictures of the governor’s emaciated looks from getting out, the family had asked security agents and a few politicians around him to put off their mobile phones.

The Ondo State government had thereafter confirmed the report, saying Akeredolu was indisposed but still alive and not dead, according to some unverified claims.

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, had in a statement said that though the governor had been indisposed, “he has been attending to state matters and delegating functions to functionaries of the government when necessary.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the governor officially sought for a medical leave and directed his deputy to act as the governor.

“The Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly just said it has received a medical leave letter from Governor Rotimi Akeredolu that the Governor had embarked on a 21-day leave for medical treatment abroad starting from 7th of June to 6th July, 2023. The Governor directed his Deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa to act as the Governor,” a source said.

The State Assembly said the leave extends to the 6th of July due to public holidays within the period.

Akeredolu is a second-term governor under the All Progressives Congress and his tenure will come to an end in 2024.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported in January that Akeredolu was treating an ailment said to be blood cancer (leukemia).

Betty, the wife of the governor recently cried out that her husband was sick after taking a “concoction” from one of his female aides, Bunmi Ademosun.

In a leaked audio file, the First Lady accused Ademosun, the special adviser to the governor on Multilateral and Inter-Governmental Affairs, of sneaking to give Akeredolu a local herbal drink.