The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa presided over the State Executive Meeting on Thursday.

The excos’ meeting comes after months of political wrangling between the deputy governor and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s loyalists.

The crisis was occasioned by the absence of the governor, who has been out of the state for months due to ill health.

SaharaReporters earlier reported how President Bola Tinubu held a meeting with Ondo State lawmakers, deputy governor and elders on Friday in the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, over the current political crisis in the state, where he simply asked all the warring parties to “maintain the status quo.”

Insiders at the meeting had told SaharaReporters that the president gave no clear solution to the current vacuum in governance experienced in Ondo State, as he “simply imposed ailing Rotimi Akeredolu” on the attendants of the meeting as the governor of the state.

Meanwhile, the state excos meeting on Thursday might be an indication that the political impasse in the state was settling down gradually.

Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), won his re-election as the state governor in October 2020 and was sworn in for a second term in office in February 2021.

However, the governor’s second term, since January 2023, has not been a smooth sail as he had to be flown abroad for treatment over a medical condition.

The 67-year-old politician returned to Nigeria in September after months overseas but has been in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Akeredolu has been under intense pressure from opposition parties to resign or hand over power to his deputy in line with the 1999 constitution.