BREAKING: Ondo Assembly Begins Move To Impeach Deputy Governor, Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Wednesday levelled different allegations against the deputy governor of the state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as part of efforts to remove him from office.

Aiyedatiwa was the acting governor until September 7, 2023, when Governor Rotimi Akeredolu returned from three months medical leave in Germany.

Some of the allegations against him include gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness and other offences.

At plenary on Wednesday presided over by the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, nine lawmakers signed and submitted a petition against the deputy governor.

The petition was read by Jaiyeola Benjamin, the Clerk of the House.

Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, the Majority Leader of the House quoted section 188 of the Nigeria Constitution to back up the need to write the deputy governor over the allegations before the chamber and its was seconded by a lawmaker representing Akoko South West 2, Tope Agbulu.

The speaker ruled that the Aiyedatiwa should be served a letter after the lawmakers voted unanimously.

The development comes amid an alleged rift between Aiyedatiwa and Akeredolu.

The deputy is said to be eyeing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket for next year’s election.