The Ogun State House of Assembly has impeached the Speaker, Hon Olakunle Taiwo Oluomo, with immediate effect.

According to an impeachment letter signed by 18 members of the house and obtained by SaharaReporters on Tuesday, the lawmakers said the Speaker was removed because of gross misconduct, financial misappropriation among others.

“Dear Clerk/HLS; NOTICE OF IMPEACHMENT.

“1. Whereas the office of the Speaker is to be first among equals.

2. Whereas it is supposed to be dignified.

3. Whereas office of the Speaker supposed to be responsible to the Honorable members and the people of Ogun State.

4. Consequent upon the gross misconduct of MR SPEAKER which bothers on highhandedness, lack of focus and transparency, arrogance and poor leadership style, financial misappropriation and inciting members against themselves.

“5. Sequel to the gross misconduct above mentioned and in consonance with section 92 (2)(C) of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria and Order 11 of the Standing rule of the House of Assembly, We the undersigned duly elected members of the 10″ Assembly of Ogun State House of Assembly move for the impeachment of MR SPEAKER, RT HON. OLAKUNLE TAIWO OLUOMO with immediate effect.”