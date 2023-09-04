The suspended Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo has been released by the Department of State Services (DSS).

“Wale Adedayo was released to me by the DSS a few minutes ago. Many thanks to everyone for speaking up,” his lawyer, Barr. Kayode Akinsola disclosed on Monday.

Adedayo was detained by the secret police last Friday after honouring an invitation following a petition filed against him by the state government.

His detention came a few days after he accused the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, of withholding more than N17 billion statutory Federal Allocation meant for the state’s local governments in the last two years.

The governor has also been accused of being behind the suspension of Adedayo by legislators in his local government.

SaharaReporters had reported that Adedayo, who made the allegation in a letter addressed to a former governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, said that Governor Abiodun had also instructed the Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state, Akibu Efele, and some members of the Black Axe confraternity based in Ijebu Ode to punish him.

It was reported that the council chairman, Adedayo in the letter noted that there had been zero federal allocation to each local government area in the state since they got on board in 2021.

According to the letter, Adedayo asked Osoba, to urgently wade in, and convince Abiodun to allow the statutory federal allocation to local governments in Ogun State to reach each of them as envisaged by the 1999 Constitution.

Adedayo in the letter alleged that the trend of denying local governments their due federal allocations by the state government began during the administration of former governor Ibikunle Amosun.

However, Governor Abiodun denied the allegation, saying that his administration had to augment the funds allocated to local governments in the state to enable the council chairmen to meet their obligations.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran said the local government funds were being handled by the constitutionally recognised Joint Account and Allocation Committee.