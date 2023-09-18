Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has claimed her third consecutive title in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Diamond League Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field in the United States.

Amusan emerged the winner on Sunday night with a season-best time of 12.33.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico finished second in 12.38 while American Keni Harrison came third in 12.44.

In August, Amusan was cleared by the World Athletics Integrity Unity (AIU) of rule violation.

The AIU in a statement in August lifted the suspension placed on Amusan in July for allegedly missing three tests in 12 months.

“A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period,” the AIU said in the statement.

“AIU Head Brett Clothier has indicated the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the applicable deadline.

“The decision is currently confidential but will be published in due course. Amusan’s provisional suspension has now been lifted with immediate effect.”

SaharaReporters reported in July that Amusan had been charged by AIU of rule violation.

The AIU is the Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles doping cases in track and field.

She was charged for allegedly missing three tests in 12 months.

Twenty-six-year-old Amusan however vowed to challenge the charge which could result in a suspension.

Amusan in a post on her Instagram account stated that she was charged with three missed drug tests in a 12-month span.

It could have led to a two-year suspension for her.

“I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tribunal of 3 arbitrators before the start of next month’s World Championships,” her post had read.

“I am a CLEAN ATHLETE, and I am regularly; (maybe more than usual) tested by the AIU – I was tested within days of my third ‘missed test.’ I have FAITH that this will be resolved in my favor and that I will be competing at the World Championships in August.

“In the meantime, I ask that the media respect my privacy while I address these distractions in my upcoming arbitration.”

26-year-old Amusan broke the world record in the semifinals in July worlds in Oregon, United States last year with 12.12 seconds from 12.20 seconds.