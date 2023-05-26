BREAKING: Nigeria’s Supreme Court Dismisses PDP’s Suit Seeking Disqualification Of Tinubu, Shettima

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has dismissed the suit seeking the disqualification of ‘President-elect’ Bola Tinubu and ‘Vice President-elect’ Kashim Shettima.

The Peoples Democratic Party had filed a suit seeking the disqualification of Tinubu and Shettima as presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The apex court’s ruling was over the alleged double nomination of Shettima during the 2023 general election.

The PDP and its candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar had approached the court to seek the disqualification of Tinubu and Shettima over the contending issue of double nominations, claiming that same violated Electoral Act.

But a five-member panel of the apex court on Friday held that the PDP is not a member of the APC and therefore lacked the locus standi to institute the suit.

The PDP based its appeal on the grounds that the appellate court erred in law when it dismissed its appeal and upheld a trial court’s decision that the litigation was incompetent and without merit.

According to the PDP, the ruling party broke the law by choosing Shettima as the senatorial candidate for Borno Central and vice-presidential candidate.

Tinubu and Shettima are scheduled to be sworn in as Nigeria’s next president and vice president on May 29 as things stand.