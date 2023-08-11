Friday, August 11, 2023
HomeNEWSBREAKING: Nigeria’s South-East Governors Meet In Enugu Over Insecurity, Others
NEWS

BREAKING: Nigeria’s South-East Governors Meet In Enugu Over Insecurity, Others

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


This is the maiden meeting of the governors in the region since the inauguration of new governors on May 29, 2023.

Governors of South-East Nigeria under the aegis of South East Governors Forum are meeting in Enugu.

 

The five governors of southeastern states – Alex Otti of Abia, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, Dr Peter Mbah of Enugu and Senator Hope Uzodinma of Imo are currently meeting behind closed doors in Enugu State Government House.

 

This is the maiden meeting of the governors in the region since the inauguration of new governors on May 29, 2023.

 

It was gathered one of the things that would feature prominently on the agenda is the issue of Monday’s sit-at-home protest in the region and the demand for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the separatist group, Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021.



Source link

Previous article
Kebbi Governor Approves N675Million Furniture Allowance For Local Council Chairmen
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network