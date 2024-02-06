Students of the Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture on Tuesday staged a protest against the proposed increase in their tuition by the management of the school.

The students also lamented that the school prevented students who had yet to pay their tuition from sitting their examinations.

One of the videos from the school obtained by SaharaReporters on Tuesday shows some running out of an examination, lamenting that they were being driven out.

Another video shows the protesters chasing after a man said to be the vice-chancellor of the school, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe.

A circular signed by the vice-chancellor on Tuesday on behalf of the Senate ordered the closure of the school indefinitely.

In the circular, the school management advised all students to vacate the University premises immediately or no later than 5.00 pm on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

It reads, “This is to notify the public that the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, Abia State woke up to experience the violation of the long-existing peace of the University this morning.

“Miscreants took over the University, chasing and pursuing the Vice-Chancellor, damaging his official vehicle and those of his officials claiming that they were not allowed to take their 1st Semester examination owing to their failure to pay their charges.

“The University’s record show that more than 70% of the students had paid their charges and were peacefully taking their examinations, while more than two thousand were in the queue to pay and register their courses before the miscreants and hoodlums took the stage to cause trouble and disrupted the long-standing peace of the University.

“To safeguard life and properties on Campus, the University Management has on behalf of the Senate ordered an indefinite down the University indefinitely.”

“All students are advised to vacate the University premises immediately, but not later than 5.00pm on Tuesday, 6th February 2024,” the statement added.