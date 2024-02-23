The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the immediate past Kwara State Governor, Abdulfattah Ahmed.

Ahmed was arraigned on Friday at the Federal High Court in Ilorin, the state capital.

The anti-graft agency had accused the former governor of spending the sum of N1,610,730,500.00 meant for the security and running cost in the state to charter private jets when he was in power.

The agency revealed this in a document obtained by The PUNCH on Thursday, adding the former governor would be arraigned on alleged N10 billion fraud.

The former governor is facing 12 counts.

In one of the counts, the EFCC accused Ahmed of fraudulently converting N400 million of a N1 billion short-term loan received by the Kwara State Government from Ecobank Nigeria Limited to complete ongoing projects in the state.

The EFCC said, “Ahmed (while being the Governor of Kwara State) between 2015 and 2019 in Ilorin within the jurisdiction of this honourable court used an aggregate sum of N1,610,730,500, property of Kwara State Government, meant for the security and running cost of the Government of Kwara State, to charter private jets through Travel Messengers Limited on different occasions for your local travels and which sum you reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of your unlawful act, to wit: criminal breach of trust or theft.”

Ahmed served as the state finance commissioner when Dr Bukola Saraki was the governor.

He succeeded Saraki in office and governed Kwara from 2011 to 2019.