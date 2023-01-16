BREAKING: Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Resumes Duty After Annual Leave Amid Fear Of Arrest

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has resumed duty after his annual vacation abroad.

This was made known in a press statement released by Osita Nwanisobi, Director, Corporate Communications of the bank on Monday.

According to the statement, the CBN Governor is ready for the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023.

The statement reads: “The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has resumed duty after his annual vacation abroad. Mr. Emefiele, who proceeded on leave in December 2022, resumed work today, Monday, January 16, 2023.

“The Governor resumed with renewed vigour to perform his duty ahead of the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023.

“Mr. Emefiele remains committed to performing the task before him in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“While thanking the public for keeping faith with the Bank, we urge Nigerians to continue to support the policies of the Bank aimed at ensuring a stable financial system and the Nigerian economy in general.”

SaharaReporters had also reported that Emefiele had not been in the country for several weeks following the investigation of several allegations against him, including corruption and terrorism financing.

SaharaReporters learnt that the CBN governor headed to his office with massive security, specifically military protection.

Sources at the CBN told SaharaReporters that the security personnel that accompanied Emefiele to the bank was bigger than that of Nigeria’s president.