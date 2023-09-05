The management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma has announced the indefinite suspension of all academic activities in the University with immediate effect.

The University, in a memo issued and signed by its Acting Registrar, Ambrose E. Odiase, said the suspension of academic activities became necessary following an emergency meeting of the University’s Senate in Ekpoma on Monday to appraise the continued protest by students running into days.

The management said, “In order to prevent a total breakdown of law and order as well as the need to guarantee the safety of lives and property in the University community and its environs, Senate was left with no other choice than to direct an immediate suspension of academic activities.

“To this effect, all students residing in the hostels on campus are to vacate the Halls of Residence without fail within the next twenty-four (24) hours.”

This is an indication that no student should be seen in or around the Halls of Residence of the University by 3.00 pm on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

It would be recalled that students of the University have been protesting an alleged increase in school fees of returning students for about three days which disrupted academic activities and a scheduled commendation service in honour of a late Professor of Economics, Prof. Moses Isunu Aliemen. The situation led to the dissolution of the Student Union Executive.

The University had in its various releases stated that there was no time the tuition fee of returning students was ever increased.

Meanwhile, the 40th Matriculation Ceremony of the University scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 5th September, 2023 has also been put on hold indefinitely.

SaharaReporters reported earlier on Monday that management of the school had disbanded the students’ union for staging a protest against tuition fee hikes and alleged extortion of students by the authority.

Nigerian University, Ambrose Alli Disbands Students’ Union For Staging Protest Over Alleged Extortion, Tuition Fee Hike | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/92CEhfxSqT pic.twitter.com/xbsleRVE5c — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) September 4, 2023

The university management in an internal memorandum released on Friday, September 1, 2023, ordered the immediate dissolution of the students’ union for allegedly breaching some provisions of the school’s rules and regulations.

The memorandum reads: “While it is not out of place for students to exercise their right to protest, it is paramount to emphasize that there are laid down procedures to be adopted, which are clearly defined in the Student Information Handbook.

“The protests of 31 August and 1 September, 2023 by students led by the Student Union officials, which manifested in the illegal locking of the University main gate, clearly disrupted academic and administrative activities in the University, and created security tension. Specifically, it disrupted the commendation service for late Rev. Professor Moses Isunu Ailemen, which had been scheduled to take place at the International/Students Conference Center on 1st September, 2023.

“To this end, the Student Union, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma has completely flouted the provisions of Section 19, subsections (h) and (i) of the rules and regulations enshrined in the Student Information Handbook. Under subsection (1), it is clearly stated, without any form of ambiguity, that the organizers of demonstration must ensure that there is no disruption or obstruction of educational and other activities of the University including administration, lecture, tutorial, and other related events.

“Consequent on the above, the entire Student Union, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma is hereby dissolved and stands dissolved. The Student Union officials should return all union properties in their possession to the Security Division within 48 hours.

“All students are advised to go about their normal academic activities as all issues in contention will be resolved through dialogue and other relevant mechanisms.

However, a source in the school told SaharaReporters that what actually led to the students’ protest was a “huge increment in tuition fees despite economic hardship in the country”.