BREAKING: Nigeria’s Ambassador To Spain, Demola Seriki, Dies

Nigeria’s ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki, is dead.

Seriki died on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in Madrid, Spain, his children said in a notice on Thursday.

His death was announced in the notice signed by his children, stating, “It is with heavy hearts and profound gratitude to Almighty Allah that we announce the loss of our much loved and admired patriarch, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, His Excellency, Ambassador Ademola Rasaq Atanda Seriki (CON) on December 15th, 2022.

“He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Madrid, Spain.”

Born on November 30, 1959, Ademola was a politician, teacher, businessman, and public administrator.