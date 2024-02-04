BREAKING: Nigerians Thrown Into Darkness As National Grid Collapses Again

Nigerians across the country have again been thrown into darkness as the national power grid managed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) recorded its first collapse in 2024.

Following the national power grid collapse on Sunday morning, the system’s capacity dropped from 2,407 megawatts to just 31MW by midday and to zero by 1 pm.

Distribution companies have started alerting customers about the situation as Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) in a statement announced the collapse of the grid.

It, however, assured that power would be restored as soon as the grid was stabilised.

“The Management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) wishes to inform its valued customers that the power outage being experienced is as a result of a system failure from the national grid at 11:21 hours today, 4th February 2024 which has led to a nationwide power outage.

“Be rest assured that we are working with the relevant stakeholders to restore power as soon as the grid is stabilized. We appeal for your patience.” the statement signed by the AEDC management read.

In September 2023, the TCN reported a total of 46 grid collapses in the country between 2017 and 2022.

In 2017 and 2018, there were 15 and 12 grid collapses respectively.

There were nine grid collapses in 2019, four in 2020 and two in 2021. In 2022, there were four grid collapses.