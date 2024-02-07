A fresh round of protests has broken out in Suleja, the commercial nerve centre of Niger State which is only a few kilometres away to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The angry Nigerians stormed the streets on Wednesday, according to photographs obtained by SaharaReporters, calling on the President Bola Tinubu-led government to end the hardship and unbearable inflation they were suffering.

“There is protest ongoing at the Suleja local government area of Niger State. They are calling on Tinubu to end the hardship the masses are suffering on the daily basis in the country,” a witness said.

SaharaReporters on Monday reported that hundreds of men, women and youths in Minna, the Niger State capital also staged a protest against the rising inflation in the country.

They had also lamented the hikes in the prices of gas and fuel in the country.

Videos showed that the protesters blocked major roads as they lamented that there was no government effort to arrest the situation of the rising cost of food items.

The protesters had been heard chanting protest songs, while security agents including policemen looked on.

However, Yakubu Garba, Deputy Governor of Niger State, had said the government was aware of the pain and hardship facing families in the country.

Yakubu had told the protesters that the government was working towards reducing the cost of living and the economic implications of the petrol subsidy removal.