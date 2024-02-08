The leaderships of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Thursday issued a 14-day strike notice to the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

The unions, in a statement, said they were furious over the government’s failure to implement a 16-point agreement signed in October 2023, which aimed to address the “massive suffering” caused by the hike in petrol prices and naira devaluation, policies blamed for worsening economic hardship.

The NLC and TUC issued a stern ultimatum to the Federal Government to honour their part of the understanding within 14 days from Friday 9th day of February 2024.

The statement reads in part; “Leaders of the NLC and TUC are sad that, despite organised labour’s efforts to ensure industrial peace, the government seems unperturbed by the mass suffering and hardship across the country.

“The October 2 agreement was “focused on addressing the massive suffering and the general harsh socioeconomic consequences of the ill-conceived and ill-executed IMF/World Bank-induced hike in the price of PMS and the devaluation of the naira. These dual policies have had, as we predicted, dire economic consequences for the masses and workers of Nigeria.

“It is regrettable that we are compelled to resort to such measures, but the persistent neglect of the welfare of citizens and Nigerian workers and the massive hardship leave us with no choice.”

“Constrained by this development and recognising the urgency of the situation and the imperative of ensuring the protection and defence of the rights and dignity of Nigerian workers and citizens, the NLC and TUC hereby issue a stern ultimatum to the Federal Government to honour their part of the understanding within 14 days from tomorrow, the 9th day of February 2024,” the statement added.