The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission has revealed that it is considering relocating some of its units from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to Lagos State.

This was seen in a memorandum issued by the commission, titled ‘Movement To Lagos,’ signed by Dr Kelechi Onyeakachi Ofoegbu, Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services & Administration, dated February 14, 2024 and obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday morning.

According to the circular, the relocation is being considered to enhance the service delivery of the commission nationwide.

The circular reads: “In line with our objectives of improving organizational efficiency, driving industry growth, and managing office accommodation in Abuja, we are exploring the possibility of relocating certain units to Lagos. This initiative is driven by the need to enhance our service delivery, and reduce operational costs. and make adequate utilization of our assets in Lagos.

“Consequently, we are requesting that each Department identify and provide a list of units that can operate independently with minimal supervision.”

“Submissions on the above are expected on or before the close of business on Friday 23ª February 2024,” it added.

This comes amid outrage over President Bola Tinubu’s approval for the relocation of the corporate headquarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and some Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) departments from Abuja to Lagos.

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) kicked against President Tinubu’s approval for the relocation of the headquarters of the FAAN and some CBN departments from Abuja to Lagos.

The national publicity secretary of the forum, Prof. Muhammad Baba, described the move as a deliberate plot against the Northern region.

Noting that Northerners will be affected by the spontaneous exercise, the group said that CBN’s decision, rather than being a normal administrative action to fix some logistics problem, was a disturbing pattern of antagonistic actions often taken by certain federal government agencies against the interests of the North and other parts of the country.

But reacting to the outburst of the forum and other northern groups, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, debunked the insinuations, adding that President Tinubu had no plans to move the Federal Capital to Lagos.