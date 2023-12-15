Friday, December 15, 2023
BREAKING: Nigerian Supreme Court Quashes Order For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Okays Trial

The apex court said the trial court should continue with the case.

The Supreme Court has nullified the judgement of the Court of Appeal that ordered the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

 

The Nigerian government had challenged the verdict of the Appeal Court which dismissed the charges against Kanu in October last year and quashed the terrorism charges against him.

 

The apex court said the trial court should continue with the case.

 

The judgment was delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim but written by Justice Garba Lawal.

 

The Supreme Court, however, held that the Nigerian government recklessly and unlawfully by renditioning Kanu from Kenya.

 

But it added that such an unlawful act would not strip any court of its power to proceed with the trial.

 

The IPOB leader has been in detention since June 2021.



