The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) President, Comrade Umar Barambu has dissolved the Convention Planning Committee (CPC) of the association.

NANS, the umbrella body of students of tertiary institutions in Nigeria, is expected to elect a new set of national leaders.

The CPC is the electoral commission of the association.

The students body had zoned the position of president of NANS to Zone B (South-south) with Pendro Obi Chibuzor, a PhD student from Delta State University and Lucky Omonefe as the leading candidates.

they are jostling to replace Barambo who has served his term as NANS president.

“As enshrined in the constitution and charter of demand of NANS, the date assigned for CPC to conduct convention which is 27th to 30th November 2023 has elapse and are still not ready to conduct convention,” Barambu said in a statement sent to SaharaReporters on Friday night.

“Therefore, I hereby dissolve the entire CPC and subcommittees. The Assistant Secretary General who is the chief accreditation officer together with the coordinators should take over the process and accredit delegates for election as clearly stipulated in NANS constitution and charter of demand.

“I assure the Nigerian students that we shall resist any forces that are trying to truncate.”

SaharaReporters learnt that the Old Parade Ground, venue of the national convention of the association was on Friday, December 1, characterised by heavy shootings.

The shootings, which started on Thursday, continued on Friday at the venue of the convention, which is a few distance away from the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

It was learnt that some students sustained wounds from the gunshots and machetes after thugs loyal to a candidate said to be the preferred choice of President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, began attacking opposition delegates.

On Friday, SaharaReporters reported how Seyi allegedly released millions of naira for security operatives and mobilisation of cultists to compromise the national convention and enthrone his preferred candidate.

According to some students leaders, the plot was to ensure that Nigerian students would not rise and lead a revolution against the unpopular government of his father.

According to a source, the payment of the millions in mobilisation followed the pledge by members of the Convention Planning Committee of NANS to deliver his preferred candidates at the convention.

The source had said: “We have it on good authority that Seyi Tinubu has released millions to naira to security operatives in order to compromise the National Convention of NANS and ensure that their preferred candidates emerge.”

“This is coming after the members of the Convention Planning Committee of the association pledged to deliver the preferred candidates of Seyi Tinubu in a video call with Seyi Tinubu two days ago,” another source disclosed.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how students and stakeholders kicked against the candidature of one Lucky Emonefe, a 48-year-old citizen, as president of the association.

Emonefe, who has been parading himself as Seyi’s preferred choice left the College of Education, Warri, Delta State 20 years ago (2003), SaharaReporters learnt.

It was learnt that some politicians had raised millions of Naira to influence the ongoing election and support his candidature.

“It’s extremely shameful to see old men who should rather be more concerned about the lives and welfare of their wives and kids fighting for positions in the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS),” a student had told SaharaReporters.

“Imagine someone who left the College of Education since 2003, about 20 years ago is now planning to become President of the association due to selfishness of some people working with politicians.”