BREAKING: Nigerian Singer MohBad Dies At 27

Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Alabama, popularly known as MohBad, is dead.

It was not clear how the 27-year-old artiste died but his death was confirmed by a music executive Ovie on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday evening.

He was formerly a signee of Naira Marley records.

Ovie tweeted, “Confirmed. Mohbad is dead.

“Sad, sad day. R.I.P .”